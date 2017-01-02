Ikotun residents appeal to LAWMA over filthy environment

Some residents of Ikotun area in Alimosho Local Government of Lagos State have bemoaned the failure of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) to evacuate refuse from there.

A correspondent who monitored the community said there were several heaps of refuse in many areas of the community.

Offensive stench was oozing out from the dumps, following the failure of LAWMA officials to clear the waste for some time now.

It was also observed that many passers-by and residents close to the dumps were covering their nostrils so as not to inhale the odour.

Some of them who spoke urged LAWMA to come and clear the waste, saying it could lead to an outbreak of communicable diseases like cholera.

Mrs Folake Ajayi, a retired nurse, who lives on Ajewole Street, stated that the dirty environment could endanger lives if nothing was done as soon as possible.

“It is so disturbing; everywhere is filled with heaps of refuse. Unfortunately, after the Christmas break, the refuse had not been cleared.

“Now the waste generated during the New Year festivities had been added to the heaps, thus increasing the degree of the stench and thus polluting the environment the more.

“If care is not taken, there will be an outbreak of cholera and other airborne diseases in the area,’’ she said.

Also, Chinedu Ekeh, a food vendor on Rasak Tijani Street, disclosed that the absence of the officials of the LAWMA had messed-up the street and the community in general.

“We have never had it so bad like this in the past; for over two weeks now, no LAWMA officials had visited this area to clear the waste, and this had really made everywhere very dirty.

“I have been extra careful by ensuring that my food is well covered and protected from being contaminated by flies.

“I hope the LAWMA officials will come and remove the refuse as soon as possible,’’ Ekeh said.

Another resident of Ajewole, who simply identified herself as Mummy Eli, said she saw a LAWMA’s truck parked somewhere due to a mechanical fault.

“I think the truck broke down, I cannot remember where I saw it. But, I think two weeks is enough for the agency to have made an alternative arrangement.

“Christmas and now New Year festivities had come and gone, LAWMA needs to do something positively and urgently to remove the refuse,’’ she said.

When the agency was contacted, an officer who pleaded for anonymity, said the management was aware of the problem, adding that it was working on it.

The officer, however, apologised to the residents, saying very soon, the agency would come and evacuate the refuse.

The post Ikotun residents appeal to LAWMA over filthy environment appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

