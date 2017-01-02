Ikoyi Club 1938 honours employees at New Year party

Members of the prestigious Ikoyi Club 1938 ushered in the new year with a staff party, where the General Committee and Management of the club celebrated and honoured all employees to a lavish party.

In attendance were the club chairman, vice chairman, secretary, golf captain, bar adviser, general manager, all members of staff and their guests. The party was filled with excitement in various segments such as: drama, dance competition, long service award, Chairman’s pride award, Best Staff of the Month of November and December, cutting of birthday cake by November and December celebrants, among others.

Mr. Abiodun Yakubu was presented with a certificate and gifts for emerging the Best Supervisor of the Year.

According to the club chairman, Major Gen. Mufutau Balogun (rtd.), Yakubu was hardworking, has a team spirit and a good customer relations, which marked him out from his colleagues.

While giving his speech, the General Manager, Mr. Babatunde Orungbeja, appreciated the efforts and contributions of all mem workers so far. He admonished everyone to keep up the good work and be willing to go the extra mile in the new year in the discharge of their duties as the management’s goal is to raise the club’s standard.

The party ended on a merry note as everyone was treated to sumptuous meals, drinks and good music.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

