Ikpeazu comes to ailing Prince James Uche’s rescue

By Benjamin Njoku

Help has finally come the way of ailing Nollywood actor, Prince James Uche, as Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has donated N3 million as well as approved N10 million as the state’s contribution to save the actor from from dying.

Uche is due to travel abroad for further treatment. He has been battling high blood pressure, diabetes and kidney failure for about ten years now. Following his pitiable condition, #SavePrinceJamesUche team led by Rita Edochie and Chioma Okoye visited the generous governor after the ailing actor was allegedly kicked out of hospital, but was later re-admitted over unpaid bills few days ago.

Breaking the good news on the social media, actress Chioma Okoye thanked the governor, his wife and well-meaning Nigerians for their support towards the cause of Prince James Uche while also noting that the required amount for the actor’s treatment is almost complete.

“We, the campaign team, (#saveprincejamesucheteam ) just want to take a moment to thank his Excellency, the governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, for his support to Prince James Uche.

“We had a crucial meeting with his Excellency on Sunday, January 8, at the Government House, Umuahia, Abia State, and the sum of N3 million cash was released on Monday, January 9, as his personal contribution to support Prince James Uche’s treatment. He also approved the sum of N10 million as Abia State government donation.

