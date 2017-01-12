Ikpeazu Donates 14m To Sick Actor, Prince James Uche

Gov Ikpeazu Donates N14m To Prince James Uche. Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has successfully raised the sum of 14 million Naira for the treatment of ailing Nollywood actor, Prince James Uche who needs to carry out a kidney transplant Abroad. The State Governor donated the sum of N 3million personally, while the state raised 10 million naira for the actor while his Wife, the first Lady of Abia State also gave N 1million to the family who have almost realized all the money for the transplant that will be taking place abroad. Below is the official press statement published on Instagram by the “Save Prince Uche Team” who showered thanks on the Governor and everyone that has contributed for the actor’s treatment WE THE CAMPAIGN TEAM ( #SAVEPRINCEJAMESUCHETEAM ) JUST WANT TO TAKE A MOMENT TO THANK HIS EXCELLENCY THE GOVERNOR OF ABIA STATE,DR OKEZIE IKPEAZU FOR HIS SUPPORT TO PRINCE JAMES UCHE…WE HAD A CRUCIAL MEETING WITH HIS EXCELLENCY ON SUNDAY 8TH OF JANUARY BTWN THE HOURS OF 11PM-2AM AT THE GOVERMENT HOUSE,UMUAHIA-ABIA STATE AND A SUM OF #3MILLION(THREE MILLION) PHYSICAL CASH WAS DROPPED ON MONDAY 9TH JANUARY AT 1:29PM AS HIS PERSONAL CONTRIBUTION TO CONTINUE PRINCE […]

