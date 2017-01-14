Ikpeazu moves to revive Aba to industrialise Abia

Aba remains the commercial hub of the South-East region, and so shall be given special attention to ensure that its infrastructure is restored and new ones provided, to boost economic activities and improve internally generated revenue of Abia State.

Therefore, Abia should be driven from Aba, especially from the perspective of having the largest concentration of micro, small and medium entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

Aba regarded as the fashion capital of Nigeria and the Japan of Africa, boasts of more than 100,000 artisans engaged in shoe making and other leather goods and over 20,000 people engaged in garment making. Aba also hosts large number of steel fabricators.

Consequently, one of the priorities of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu-led administration is to rediscover Aba and develop Abia from the fall out of what happens in Aba, especially now that the country is emphasizing on diversifying the economy.

This new administration in Abia is thinking about indigenous industrialisation-home breed technology, which is what Aba represents and the existence of two modern power plants in the commercial city, namely, Geometric Power Limited, an independent power generating and distribution outfit and the

National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) at Ala-Oji, all in Aba, would boost power supply to industries in the city.

This administration tends to activate partnerships to facilitate the provision of necessary infrastructure, as its manufacturing programme, will focus on re-igniting the brand “Made in Aba” and make Abians once more to be proud of their products.

Governor Ikpeazu (Ph.D), in his maiden broadcast to the people of the State, avowed that trade and commerce would be anchored on the regeneration of Aba and her recreation as a hub for business in West Africa, stressing that flooded streets and nauseous refuse dumps shall no longer be associated with Aba or any other city in Abia.

Consequently, the ongoing rehabilitation of Faulks road, Aba, which has been difficult to handle over time, will change the entire route and make Ariaria and its environs better, Bonnie Iwuoha, State’s commissioner for Information and Strategy, observes.

He urged Aba residents to be patient with the State Government, which according to him has good plans for the commercial city in the days ahead.

He also expressed optimism that there are strong plans to get Port Harcourt road renovated this year (2017).

He therefore appealed to residents to continue to pray for Governor Ikpeazu, and cooperate with his Government and Government functionaries to deliver his promises to them.

“The contractors, who are working in Aba, need the support of all Abians and residents of Aba, therefore let people support them and protect their equipment and let people encourage them, because better days are ahead”.

In his words, “And after Faulks road, other roads will also get attention. There is a very strong plan to get Port Harcourt road renovated and one is optimistic that 2017 is going to see a brand new PortHarcourt road in Aba and people in Aba will be very happy.

“Other roads are also coming up as God blesses us with funds, better things are going to happen to Abians and Aba people in particular.

Comrade Bonnie Iwuoha, however thanked God for seeing the people through 2016-the year of recession.

He urged all Abians to maintain their faith and confidence in God that He who started it all, who allowed them to go through this period, will also see them through it and give them better moments ahead of time.

He urged Abians to continue to pray for the Governor and his Government that God would continue to use him to do good works.

“Let God protect him, in his going out and coming in. even if it is for the sake of Abians, let God let the economy to improve, so that Abia State, could have more money to embark on good developmental projects.

Meanwhile, as rehabilitation of Faulks road continues after the yuletide, the State Government has started the reconstruction of St Pauls road-off Aba Owerri Road, to provide alternative route for motorists plying Ariaria and Ossisioma axis.

It will also decongest traffic on Aba-Owerri and Faulks roads, as construction on Faulks road intensifies.

Omenazu and Umuatako roads all in Umungasi, are also currently under rehabilitation, while adjoining Amaechi and Nwigwe streets, would take their turns in a matter of days.

It is expected that these roads will further provide diversions away from bad portions of Federal Government owned Aba-Owerri road, as well as, link patrons to Ariaria, through Faulks road and Omenazu.

Meanwhile MCC road linking Aba-Owerri road to Faulks road from Abayi area to Ariaria international market is also under rehabilitation and job expected to be completed within weeks.

Mkpa Agu Mkpa, former secretary to Abia State Government, said, “This is our State, we have no other place to go. Let us invest in good will and let us pray for the success and progress of Abia State, particularly our Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, all the members of the State executive council, all the permanent secretaries, civil servants, all teachers and all other parastatals, we pray God to bless Abia, enrich Abia, restore peace and tranquility to Abia and bless all Abians of goodwill.

“Please for goodness sake trust that God in his infinite mercy will continue to provide for all us. Yes, the recession is there, but all those that put their trust in the Lord, shall rejoice, because God has a way of providing for us.

“But let us run away from crimes, let us put our trust in the Lord, but let us work assiduously, because if you work hard the reward for hard work is progress and success.

“So, it will be good for us, because God will feed us every day, but let us not be frivolous, let us not be rascally, let us not engage in criminality, let us not do anything that will tarnish the image of our State. Wherever we are, let us remember that we are “Children of God’s Own State” and God’s own children will behave like God’s own people”.

