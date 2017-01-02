Ikpeazu’s wife greets first Baby of the Year’s mum

The wife of Abia State governor, Mrs Nkechi Ikpeazu, has congratulated the mother of the first baby born at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Umuahia, the state capital, in the New Year.

She also urged mothers to raise children with good morals.

The governor’s wife yesterday presented the baby with gift items and settled the hospital bill to mark the New Year.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the baby, a male, named Lucky Enyinnaya, was born at 2.39 a.m. to the family of Mr and Mrs Ikechukwu Igbo.

Enyinnaya weighed 3.1 kilogrammes.

NAN also reports that Mrs Ikpeazu also presented gift items to the nursing mothers in the Post-Natal Ward of the hospital.

Mrs Igbo thanked the governor’s wife for her gesture, saying the birth of her child had brought good luck to her family.

The hospital’s Chief Medical Director (CMD), Dr Abali Chuku, who was represented by Emmanuel Okereke, noted that the baby was the first child of his parents.

Chuku added that FMC had also presented the baby with gifts.

The post Ikpeazu’s wife greets first Baby of the Year’s mum appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

