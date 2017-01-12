Ilesa Prison prepares 30 inmates for university education
No fewer than 30 inmates of the Ilesa Prison in Osun State are rounding off their secondary school studies in readiness for tertiary education later in 2017. Controller of Prisons, Osun State Command, Mr. Segun Oluwasemire, gave this hint on Thursday at a ceremony to receive a refurbished and stocked library for the school funded […]
