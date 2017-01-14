I’ll Drop You If You Move to China, Rohr Warns Ighalo

Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr has warned Watford star, Odion Ighalo that a move to China could see him lose his spot in the national team.

Rohr made this known during a chat with newsmen shortly before heading to the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, where he will work as a pundit due to the failure of Nigeria to qualify for the Championship.

Ighalo has been heavily linked with a move to China in the ongoing January transfer window with Shanghai Shenhua reportedly set to be intrested in his services.

I don’t know if Ighalo is going there or not, I don’t know. Whether he chooses to go there is his decision but we have good options for his position as a striker.

We have the young (Victor) Osimhen who is now eligible to play (in the Bundesliga) since the first of January for Wolfsburg, and I will have a look at him”, Rohr said.

And I will also have a look at a Nigerian-German we just discovered; I think we will have a look at him in March.”

