I’ll have sex with your husband again – Girl allegedly behind Lilian Esoro’s crashed marriage ‘surfaces’

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Victoria Oduah

A lady, who goes by the name Victoria Oduah, has purportedly disclosed that she may be ‘one of the reasons actress Lilian Esoro’s marriage to Triple MG’s Ubi Franklin ‘crashed.’ Oduah, who may be having an affair with Franklin, exposed herself on Instagram after she commented on Esoro’s photo @lilianesoroo. Oduah commented, saying “@lilianesoroo dey […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

