I’ll have sex with your husband again – Girl allegedly behind Lilian Esoro’s crashed marriage ‘surfaces’
A lady, who goes by the name Victoria Oduah, has purportedly disclosed that she may be ‘one of the reasons actress Lilian Esoro’s marriage to Triple MG’s Ubi Franklin ‘crashed.’ Oduah, who may be having an affair with Franklin, exposed herself on Instagram after she commented on Esoro’s photo @lilianesoroo. Oduah commented, saying “@lilianesoroo dey […]
I’ll have sex with your husband again – Girl allegedly behind Lilian Esoro’s crashed marriage ‘surfaces’
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG