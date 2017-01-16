I’ll Not Interfere In LG Election – Ajimobi

Oyo State governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi has allayed the fears of some members of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) over the local government election slated for next month.

The governor had at different fora assured all aspirants for councillorship and chairmanship positions and other party members in the state that he would adhere strictly to the constitution of the All Progressives Party.

Some chieftains of the party in the state have expressed fear that the governor would handpick candidates for the positions.

The governor, through the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Toye Arulogun, who spoke on the local government election said that his administration would not compromise the democratic principles of the party.

Some loyalists of the late governor of the state, Alhaji Lamidi Adesina had raised alarm that the governor was trying

to favour his supporters at the expense of Lam’s group.

Also, some aspirants from 15 local government areas of the state had alleged that the governor, in connivance with the state leadership of the party had said it several times that he would pick candidates for the election.

But, the governor, had at different times, said he would not pamper any group in the party at the expense of the other

noting that to him, there is no division in the party and that all members should see themselves as one big family.

Making reference to the guidelines for the nomination of candidates for chairmanship and councillorship elections

2017, they said the national leadership of the party should prevail on the state leadership to comply with the clear and

extant provisions of APC Constitution and party guidelines.

They quoted the party constitution saying, “nomination of candidates for councillorship shall be by direct primary

election conducted at the ward level. For the purpose of this primary election, party members in every ward shall

vote by open secret ballot for the candidates of their choice where there is no consensus, provided that where a

candidate has emerged by consensus for an elective position, a vote of ‘yes’ or ‘no’ should be called to ensure that it was not an imposition which could breed discontent and crisis”.

They said, “we have been reliably informed that APC, Oyo State chapter has set the machinery in motion towards

picking 10 members from each ward who will then nominate party candidates for chairmanship and councillorship elections.”

Describing it as a flagrant contravention of the provisions of Article 20(i), (ii), (iii) and (iv) of All Progressives Congress Constitution 2014 as amended, they said, “we are worried that if this unprecedented trend is allowed to

continue unchecked or if the state executive committee of the party is allowed to continue to use wanton subterfuge to emasculate the will of the teeming members of the APC in Oyo

State, it will ultimately lead to mass defection of party faithful to opposition parties and the imminent defeat of the handpicked candidates in the forthcoming local government chairmanship and councillorship elections”.

While threatening legal action, they noted that APC as a political party is known to be a progressive and democratic party and should live up to that tenets of allowing internal democracy to thrive.

