‘I’ll still invite Mikel even if…’

Nigeria Super Eagles’ coach Gernot Rohr has said he hopes Mikel Obi moves to another European club, but should he opt for China, it will not affect his place in the national team.

This season Mikel has been frozen out at Chelsea after more than a decade at the London club, and he is now widely expected to move out.

Rohr said he would want him to stay in Europe, but will respect his decision to take the cash in China and that will not shut him out of his team plans.

“I prefer Mikel stays in Europe and play in an European team,” Rohr said.

“When I was in London two weeks ago, we spoke about that. But Mikel is an experienced and intelligent player and he knows what to do.

“If he decides to choose the money of China, then we must respect that.

“If he goes to China and is playing well, he will come (to the Super Eagles).”

Reports have suggested that the likes of Olympique Marseille and Valencia are interested in signing him with several Chinese clubs also in the wings.

Even with no game time this season, Rohr has kept faith with his skipper, lining him in all three matches he has been in charge.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says there is no news to report as regards the future of the club’s Nigerian midfielder Mikel John Obi.

Mikel has been frozen out of the Chelsea team as he has yet to make a competitive appearance for the side this season.

The Super Eagles midfielder has been linked with a January move away from the club with Olympique Marseille, Valencia and a club in the Chinese Super League mentioned among his suitors.

Conte, however, stated in his press conference on Tuesday that he had no concrete news about a possible transfer for the Nigeria national team captain.

“For now, we haven’t got any news about Mikel,” Conte said when he was asked if Mikel will leave the club this month.

The 29-year-old joined Chelsea in 2006 in a protracted transfer, having initially signed a deal with Manchester United.

The post ‘I’ll still invite Mikel even if…’ appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

