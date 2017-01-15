Illegal aliens in US face uncertain fate as Trump assumes power on Friday

There is palpable tension and apprehension in the Nigerian diaspora community as US President-Elect Donald Trump prepares to take over on January 20. A comedy video making the rounds on social media shows a policeman stopping a black man in a car. On enquiry and learning that he was a Nigerian, the policeman promptly arrested…

This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Illegal aliens in US face uncertain fate as Trump assumes power on Friday appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

