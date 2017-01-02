Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Zim taxi driver arrested for overloading to appear in court – Eyewitness News

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Zim taxi driver arrested for overloading to appear in court
Eyewitness News
The man is expected to appear in court in Limpopo after he was arrested for transporting 31 people in his vehicle. FILE: Picture: SAPS. Limpopo · Illegal Immigrants. Email; Print. Share · Koketšo Motau | 18 minutes ago. JOHANNESBURG – A 28-year-old …
Taxi driver in Mokopane court for overloading taxiBosveld Review
SA: Zim taxi driver arrested over 14 questionable travellers in his carZim News
31 people found crammed into 15-seater taxi, driver arrestedNews24

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.