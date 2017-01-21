Illegal structures face demolition as Dickson inaugurates physical planning board

Illegal structures in the Bayelsa State capital, Yenagoa, face imminent demolition as Governor Henry Seriake Dickson charged the newly inaugurated Physical Planning and Urban Development Board in Yenagoa last Friday.

Dickson had urged compliance with relevant laws in the state and advised owners of structures without government permit to immediately regularise them, as failure to do so would result in demolition of such structures.

Several areas of Yenagoa exhibit features of slums, such as residential buildings without conveniences, lack of access roads and blocked drains, which have also stretched efforts of security agencies at maintaining security in the state.

Aside the above, the governor as urged the new board to play a vital role in government efforts to broaden the revenue base of the state by generating direly needed internal revenue.

Dickson described the board’s functions as crucial in the physical planning and development of the state capital, while condemning the defacing of the city by developers who construct houses haphazardly.

The governor called on the board to update him on their activities monthly, saying the board was expected to enforce the development control laws and regulations of the state towards actualising the government dreams for Yenagoa.

In his words: “Yenagoa has to be a planned city where development is regulated, where there must be order and discipline in regulation. We don’t want Bayelsa and particularly our state capital to be a slum.

“We don’t want people to just carry out development anyhow without any recourse to government and without any planning. We don’t want our people to continue to think that for you to have a house, you just come anywhere there is a forest and then begin to build the house. That is never done: that is chaos and that is the type of situation we presently have.

“The reason the beauty of Yenagoa city, even with the investment government and individuals are making, is yet to come out very well is because the development is not taking any planned or structured manner. Development is haphazard. Now, all that has to stop.

“This board is a mixture of two critical bodies. You are going to perform the duties earlier performed by the Capital City Development Authority. You will also perform development control as well as embark on revenue generation. So, this board is very important and that is why we took time to select you all and amend the law. We took time to even draft the initial legislation and to cause an amendment to be made until we are where we are today.”

