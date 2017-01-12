Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“I’m A Proud Owner Of Two Healthy B00bs” –Nigeria Lady Flaunt Her B00bs Online.

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A Instagram user @ Queen_Bridget says that while everyone else are proud owners of cars and houses, she is also the proudly owner of her two healthy b00bs and she doesn’t care what anyone has to say. See details below;

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

 

The post “I’m A Proud Owner Of Two Healthy B00bs” –Nigeria Lady Flaunt Her B00bs Online. appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.