I’m alive and well Gambia’s President-elect, Adama Barrow shakes off assassination rumour

Contrary to media reports, Gambia’s president-elect, Adama Barrow is hale and hearty. CBN Television, Banjul had ‎earlier reported that he was murdered by that unknown assailants who overpowered his security guards, leaving two dead and six others injured from gunshots. However, a tweet from his official handle, @adama_barrow, ‎said he’s alive and well. “We would […]