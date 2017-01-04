I’m alive and well Gambia’s President-elect, Adama Barrow shakes off assassination rumour
Contrary to media reports, Gambia’s president-elect, Adama Barrow is hale and hearty. CBN Television, Banjul had earlier reported that he was murdered by that unknown assailants who overpowered his security guards, leaving two dead and six others injured from gunshots. However, a tweet from his official handle, @adama_barrow, said he’s alive and well. “We would […]
