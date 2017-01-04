Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I’m alive and well Gambia’s President-elect, Adama Barrow shakes off assassination rumour

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Gambia, News | 0 comments

adama-barrow

Contrary to media reports, Gambia’s president-elect, Adama Barrow is hale and hearty. CBN Television, Banjul had ‎earlier reported that he was murdered by that unknown assailants who overpowered his security guards, leaving two dead and six others injured from gunshots. However, a tweet from his official handle, @adama_barrow, ‎said he’s alive and well. “We would […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

I’m alive and well Gambia’s President-elect, Adama Barrow shakes off assassination rumour

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.