Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I’m Allowed To Be Seen With Other Women – Busty Actress, Foluke Daramola’s Husband Cries Out

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Entertainment, Nollywood | 0 comments

Husband to Nollywood Actress, Foluke Daramola has cried out via his social media page on Instagram that he is allowed to be seen with other women. The busty Nollywood actress’ husband, Kayode Salako took to his Instagram page to narrate how a man who knows his wife texted the actress after spotting him with another…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post I’m Allowed To Be Seen With Other Women – Busty Actress, Foluke Daramola’s Husband Cries Out appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.