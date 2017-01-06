Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I’m going to Gabon to plot Cameroon’s fall – Rohr

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Super Eagles handler, Gernot Rohr has spoken out his excitement on the opportunity to work as a television pundit during the African Cup of Nations, AFCON, in Gabon. French TV station, BeIN, has contracted Rohr to work as one of their commentators during the championship. The German manager has confirmed he would be at the […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post I’m going to Gabon to plot Cameroon’s fall – Rohr appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.