“I’m Nearing The End Of My Coaching Career” – Pep Guardiola
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has shocked the football world following his disclosure that he will likely retire from coaching after three years at Manchester. The Spaniard, considered by many as the best Manager in world football has enjoyed tremendous success with Barcelona as well as Bayern Munich. He will be hoping to win silverware …
