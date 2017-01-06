“I’m not a role model… I’m here to make money – Moet Abebe
Radio and TV presenter Moet Abebe has lashed out at those complaining about her posting “bikini” pictures online. Reacting on her Instagram page, the Sound City OAP said, “And on that note!!! Plix I’m not a “Role Model”… I’m here to f*** ish up with my talent… I am in an industry where you have […]
This post “I’m not a role model… I’m here to make money – Moet Abebe appeared first on YNaija.
