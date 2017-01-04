I’m not intimidated by A’List artistes- D’Tac – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
I'm not intimidated by A'List artistes- D'Tac
Vanguard
Nigerian/International record label, T-Records, has signed a multi-million naira management deal with 17-year old music producer, songwriter and singer, Daniel Tunde Adeosun, aka D'Tac, and unveiled him as its first artiste to be signed on to the label.
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG