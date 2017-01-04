Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I’m not intimidated by A’List artistes- D’Tac – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
I'm not intimidated by A'List artistes- D'Tac
Vanguard
Nigerian/International record label, T-Records, has signed a multi-million naira management deal with 17-year old music producer, songwriter and singer, Daniel Tunde Adeosun, aka D'Tac, and unveiled him as its first artiste to be signed on to the label.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.