I’m not intimidated by A’List artistes- D’Tac

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

Nigerian/International record label, T-Records, has signed a multi-million naira management deal with 17-year old music producer, songwriter and singer, Daniel Tunde Adeosun, aka D’Tac, and unveiled him as its first artiste to be signed on to the label.

D’Tac, who was selected by the management of T-Records as the first artiste to be signed on to the record label after a rigorous music talent hunt, began his musical journey at a tender age of 11, but has grown into a multi-talented artiste who is ready to take over the Nigerian music industry with a unique combination of Afro-pop, RnB, Reggae and Highlife style of music.

Asked if he is not intimated by the new breeds making waves in the industry at the moment, D’Tac noted that every musician has got his/her own space in the sky to make an impact. “I am not in the industry to be like somebody else, I just want to be as genuine as I can. Originality is the key to my success as I begin my foray into music officially and professionally.”

Speaking on why D’Tac was selected, T-Records CEO, Mark-Anthony Opurum said “T-Record as a whole saw beyond just talent in D-Tac and the fact that within a short space; we discovered that he understands the art so well and he has got passion for what he loves, which is music.”

