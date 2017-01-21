Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I’m not ready for marriage – Actor, Femi Jacob – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
I'm not ready for marriage – Actor, Femi Jacob
Daily Post Nigeria
Award winning Nollywood actor, Femi Jacob, says he hasn't found someone to spend the rest of his life with. He said he is not ready to leave the bachelorhood any time soon, even as all his siblings are married. The actor was speaking in a chat with

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.