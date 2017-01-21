I’m not ready for marriage – Actor, Femi Jacob
Award winning Nollywood actor, Femi Jacob, says he hasn’t found someone to spend the rest of his life with. He said he is not ready to leave the bachelorhood any time soon, even as all his siblings are married. The actor was speaking in a chat with the Punch where he described marriage as a […]
