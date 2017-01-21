Pages Navigation Menu

I’m returning to my homeland, says Barrow

Posted on Jan 21, 2017

President of The Gambia, Adama Barrow on Saturday said he was returning to his country following Yahya Jammeh’s announcement to step down as president. Barrow on his twitter handle, @adama_barrow, said “As Yahya Jammeh officially stepped down from office — I will be returning to my homeland, the Republic of The Gambia. #NewGambia.” Barrow also…

