“I’m single” | Nicki Minaj confirms split from Meek Mill

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Rapper, Nicki Minaj has confirmed her split from boyfriend Meek Mill. Over the past months the duo have had a frosty relationship and Minaj on Thursday via her Twitter account said it was over between them. “To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys […]

