I’m still godfather of all Ajegunle musicians — Daddy Fresh boasts – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
I'm still godfather of all Ajegunle musicians — Daddy Fresh boasts
Vanguard
Self-styled godfather of Ajegunle musicians, Innocent Onyebuchi Onyemuwa, popularly called Daddy Fresh, who made waves in the early 90s with his “Eleru gbe eru” and disappeared into thin air while the ovation was loudest, is back on the scene.
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG