I’m still godfather of all Ajegunle musicians — Daddy Fresh boasts – Vanguard

I'm still godfather of all Ajegunle musicians — Daddy Fresh boasts

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Entertainment


I'm still godfather of all Ajegunle musicians — Daddy Fresh boasts
Self-styled godfather of Ajegunle musicians, Innocent Onyebuchi Onyemuwa, popularly called Daddy Fresh, who made waves in the early 90s with his “Eleru gbe eru” and disappeared into thin air while the ovation was loudest, is back on the scene.

