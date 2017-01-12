Pages Navigation Menu

I’m waiting on God to pick my successor – Fayose

Jan 12, 2017

Ayodele-Fayose

The Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has said he is waiting on God’s instructions before he picks who will succeed him as the governor of the state come October 2018. He stated this in Ikere-Ekiti on Wednesday evening while flagging off the last phase of the dualisation of the town’s main road, as […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

