Imama Amapakabo a dependable ally -Rohr

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has declared that inputs from his local assistants will be major ingredient in his quest not only to qualify the team but also ensure impressive performance in Russia.

He singled out Rangers coach Imama Amapakabo as one coach whose wealth of experience will come handy, describing him as a dependable ally.

“He is a good coach and we interact all the time, we discuss on phone and he knows a whole lot of players in the local league capable of rising to the occasion when it matters most, ditto Salisu Yusuf,”he submitted.

Rohr’s submission on Amapakabo who broke Rangers trophyless jinx is a tacit prediction that the Flying Antelopes stand a good chance of doing well in the Champions league which kicks off in February.

Rohr who has already concluded arrangement to watch matches of this year’s Africa Cup of Nations which gets underway January 14 in Gabon opined that it is important that the Super Eagles maintain top shape despite failing to qualifying for the Continental show piece which has World cup qualifying opponents Cameroon and Algeria on parade.

The former Gabon, Niger and Burkina Faso handler expressed optimism that the Eagles will continue to post good results in the qualifiers leading to Russia 2018.

Nigeria currently lead the group with six points with Eagles billed to host Indomitable Lions August 28 and the return leg in Yaoundé scheduled for September 7.

