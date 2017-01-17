Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

IMF less optimistic than World Bank

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in Business, News | 0 comments

– Says Nigeria’s GDP will grow by 0.8% in 2017 A WEEK after the World Bank projected Nigeria’s gross domestic product, GDP, to grow by one percent in 2017, the International Monetary Fund, IMF, has put up a less optimistic outlook. Earlier, the Federal Government had said that Nigeria’s GDP would grow at three percent […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post IMF less optimistic than World Bank appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.