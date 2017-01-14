Pages Navigation Menu

IMF links Nigeria’s economic woes to poor management – The Punch

The Punch

IMF links Nigeria's economic woes to poor management
The Punch
The International Monetary Fund has said that efforts to save the naira by rationing foreign exchange have failed. The IMF stated this in its policy paper on macroeconomic developments and prospects in low-income developing countries on Thursday.

