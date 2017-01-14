IMF links Nigeria’s economic woes to poor management – The Punch
The International Monetary Fund has said that efforts to save the naira by rationing foreign exchange have failed. The IMF stated this in its policy paper on macroeconomic developments and prospects in low-income developing countries on Thursday.
