IMF projections good for Nigeria – Expert – TV360

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


IMF projections good for Nigeria – Expert
Ona Ohimor, an economic analyst, has said that any positive projection of Nigeria's economy in 2017 is a welcome development. He said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja while reacting to the latest World …
