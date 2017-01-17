IMF Revises Nigeria’s Growth Projections Upwards – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
IMF Revises Nigeria's Growth Projections Upwards
Leadership Newspapers
The International Monetary Fund has said it expects Nigeria's economy to recover in 2016 even as it revised upward the growth projections for the country to 0.8 per cent based on higher oil production as well as likely improved price of crude at the …
Transcript of a Press Briefing On Update Of The World Economic Outlook
IMF sees Trump spending aiding U.S. growth, some emerging markets weaker
IMF affirms Nigeria's recovery from recession, with 0.8% growth forecast
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG