Immigration effects major shake-up, redeploys 207 senior officers
Comptroller-General of Immigration, Muhammad Babandede has approved the redeployment of 207 senior officers of the Service. Those affected were between the ranks of Asst. Comptroller-General and Comptroller. They include ACG Ezekiel Kaura who now heads the ICT Department; Chizoba Dibi has been promoted to ACG and posted to Zone ‘G’ in Benin as Zonal Coordinator; […]
