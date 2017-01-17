Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Immigration effects major shake-up, redeploys 207 senior officers

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Muhammad Babandede

Comptroller-General of Immigration, Muhammad Babandede has approved the redeployment of 207 senior officers of the Service. Those affected were between the ranks of Asst. Comptroller-General and Comptroller.‎ They include ACG Ezekiel Kaura who now heads the ICT Department; Chizoba Dibi has been promoted to ACG and posted to Zone ‘G’ in Benin as Zonal Coordinator; […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Immigration effects major shake-up, redeploys 207 senior officers

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.