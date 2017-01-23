Immigration Officer Arrested For Attacking Place Of Worship

The police in Jalingo, Taraba State, yesterday confirmed the arrest of an armed immigration personnel.

the said immigration staff was apprehended by a local vigilance group and handed over to the police.

The spokesman of the police command, David Misal, said that the suspect, Mahmood Idris, broke into a place of worship and destroy some properties.

Mr. Misal explained that Idris, who sustained injuries during the incident, was receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo.

According to him, police preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect signed and collected the rifle on Saturday while on duty, only for him to engage in the dastardly act.

Misal added that Idris was suffering from mental illness, adding that only medical examination could unravel the truth.

He appealed to members of the public to disregard the rumour making the rounds that a cleric was hurt in the attack, stressing that nobody was injured except the attacker.

