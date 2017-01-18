Imo, a near failed state — Ihedioha

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—GOVERNOR Rochas Okorocha of Imo State have been advised to tackle the issues of maladministration and ineptitude that is gradually turning the geographical area into a failed state.

The former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, gave the advice yesterday, in a press statement signed by his media aide, Mr. Chibuike Onyeukwu, while reacting to what he called “the unguarded insult heaped on Imolites that complain about the sordid happenings in the state”.

Ihedioha recalled that “in late 2016, Imo State received the sum of N26.806 billion as bailout and further to this, the Governor also received a total sum of N32.056 billion as federal allocation between January and December 2016 and yet the living condition and the long suffering people of Imo State have not improved”.

He also recalled with grief that just recently, “the Federal Government released approximately N14 billion to Imo State as its own share of the Paris Club debt deduction and up till now, nothing has been heard about the fund, even as there are fears that it may have also developed wings.”

