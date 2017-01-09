Imo Deputy Governor scores APC high on food security

The Deputy Governor, Imo State, Mr Eze Madumere, Monday, scored the All Progressives Congress (APC) high on its food security and self-sufficiency agenda through agricultural investment.

Madumere gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja while speaking on APC’s successes and manifesto.

He said that the political party would continue to deliver on its campaign promises, especially in enhancing food surplus for sustainable development.

The deputy governor, who also congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Rochas Okorocha and other APC leaders on their giant strides in less than two years, said that economic distress was over.

‘’In the area of agriculture, we may not have got there, but it is also true that there is concerted effort to make Nigeria a self-sufficient nation in growing what its populace consume.

‘’We can all attest to the fact that majority of Nigerians bought made in Nigeria rice and other food items during the last yuletide.

‘’For us in Imo, Gov. Okorocha, in line with APC manifesto has integrated development programmes which we are implementing.

‘’Remember our free education policy, we have not derailed from that policy at all levels since the inception of Owelle,’’ Madumere said.

He said that Gov. Okorocha, like President Buhari, had enviably transformed Imo into a safe haven, having reduced crime and other nefarious activities to minimal level.

Madumere also expressed satisfaction over the success of APC in infrastructure development both in the state and the country at large.

‘’We are on focus in encouraging local manufacturers through some policies. We see promotion of SME’s as a non-negotiable factor in government.’’ (NAN)

The post Imo Deputy Governor scores APC high on food security appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

