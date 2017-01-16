IMO: Nigerian-US Soldier Abducted & Killed In Hometown

Nigerian US Soldier Killed In Imo State. A Veteran Nigerian United States Soldier has been reportedly Kidnapped and Killed in His Hometown After He Came back to Nigeria to complete the Building of his house in Imo State. Read Full story below: He came back to Nigeria after he finished building his mansion in the village, only to be abducted and shot on the 12th of January. ALSO SEE: See New System Deviced By Robbers To Attack Bank Customers. Please Share! Read the story according to his sister, Lilian Ndiukwu below: “What a wicked world…. who has done this to My BIG BRO? A USA veteran who just came back this Xmas after building his beautiful house(mansion)in the village not knowing that the enemies has an evil plan against him. They abducted and shot him dead yesterday night. I Can’t believe this, can someone wake me up from this nightmare? Who did this to u Bro? I could remember the last time we spoke on phone that whn u come bk, we will visit the LESS PRIVILEGE nd nt knowing dt this will be the last call we made. Can’t stop crying for you BRO CHUKS . An iroko has fallen. […]

