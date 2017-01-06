Pages Navigation Menu

Imo pensioners accuse Okorocha of owing them for 77 months

Posted on Jan 6, 2017

Scores of pensioners in Imo State, on Thursday embarked on a peaceful protest over the non-payment of pensions between 22 and 77 months by the state government. The aggrieved pensioners barricaded the Okigwe road as well as the entrance to Government House, Owerri. Led by their state Chairman, Chief Gideon Ezeji, the pensioners called on […]

