IMO Record Artiste Ellyman Gives Back to Society

Coming from the stable of IMO Record label, wave making artiste, Elias Sunday Ogbu, popularly known as Ellyman, is resurfacing in the music scene with his hit track Got The Money.

Formerly signed to a music label in Ghana, Ellyman’s first music track, ‘O Africa’, paved way for the music star into the music industry, before releasing his current hit track ‘Got The Money.’

Ellyman, a music producer, is formerly based in Minna and his journey into the music industry started six years ago, after deciding to relocate to Lagos to push his music career.

Having performed at the recent Nigerian Models and Achievers Award 2016 and Glamour Award that held in Lagos, respectively, Ellyman is gradually becoming a household name in the music scene.

Apart from being a musician, Ellyman is also a philanthropist who makes sure he gives back to the society that has done so much for him in his music career.

While in the spirit of yuletide, the singer spent his Christmas on several streets of Lagos, reaching out to the people of Makoko, Yaba and Itedo in Ajah with gifts and food items.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

