Impeach Fayose now – Group tells National Assembly

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ayodele-Fayose

A pro-anti-corruption group, the Coalition for Good Governance and Anti-Corruption has called on the National Assembly to immediately impeach Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose. The group claimed that Fayose had no regard for the office he was occupying. Addressing newsmen in Abuja, National Secretary of the coalition, Comrade Audu Joseph said it had become necessary […]

