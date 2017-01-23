Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Implementation of policies bane of capital market, economy – Adebisi – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Implementation of policies bane of capital market, economy – Adebisi
Vanguard
The National Co-ordinator, Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria, ISAN, Mr. Adeniyi A Adebisi in this interview with Financial Vanguard spoke on some policies affecting the growth of the Nigerian capital market and also proffered some solutions.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.