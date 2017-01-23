Implementation of policies bane of capital market, economy – Adebisi – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Implementation of policies bane of capital market, economy – Adebisi
Vanguard
The National Co-ordinator, Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria, ISAN, Mr. Adeniyi A Adebisi in this interview with Financial Vanguard spoke on some policies affecting the growth of the Nigerian capital market and also proffered some solutions.
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG