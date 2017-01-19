Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria loses 60% cargoes to neighbouring countries – Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide

Nigeria loses 60% cargoes to neighbouring countries
Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide
Diversion of Nigeria bound cargoes have increased from about 40 percent in 2014 to about 60 percent as at 2016 due to unfriendly import policies, stakeholders in the industry have said. The stakeholders made this known at the round table organized by
