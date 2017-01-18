Importers to receive vehicles at near locations – Customs – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Importers to receive vehicles at near locations – Customs
Daily Trust
By Simon Echewofun Sunday | Publish Date: Jan 18 2017 2:00AMThe Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said it will create bonded vehicle parks and terminals nationwide and licence major dealers to operate same and facilitate the creation of more jobs for …
Customs Generates N898bn Revenue
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG