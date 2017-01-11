Improve Service Delivery Or Quit, Fashola Warns DISCOs – The Tide
The Tide
Improve Service Delivery Or Quit, Fashola Warns DISCOs
The Tide
The Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola has warned the distribution companies in the country to step up their service delivery or quit. Fashola gave the warning at the opening ceremony of the 11th Monthly Stakeholders meeting in …
