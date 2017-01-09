‘Impunity Led To Uyo Church Collapse’

Uyo City Capital City Development Authority, (UCCDA) has said that lack of due diligence and impunity on the part of developer of Reigners Bible Church is to be blamed for the collapsed church.

Head, town planning department of the agency, Prince Effiong Akpan in his testimony before the Commission of Inquiry set up by the state government to investigate the cause of the collapse at the weekend said that due diligence was not followed by the developer of the church building.

Akpan said that the building had been marked severally for demolition but each time the owner disregards their observation.

My lord “We marked ‘X’ on the structure on March 6, 2013, it was covered by paint; we did the same on July 16, 2014; March 1, 2016; July 20, 2016, and August 16, 2016.

“The developer ignored all the markings by covering them with paint.

“We later issued 21-day ultimatum to remove the property failing which the authority will remove the structure and cost born by the developer.

“The developer used heavy pillars for the construction. After the expiration of the notice, we did not have the capacity to remove the heavy pillars and roofing used for the construction.

“We needed cranes, excavators, bulldozers, money, security coverage and vehicles to carry out the demolition.

“On May 4, 2015, we requested funds and security coverage for the demolition; the money was approved by His Excellency but we never accessed the money.

“The then Accountant-General did not release the money for us to embark on the demolition.”

He said that UCCDA needed the security coverage, as its employees were molested when they came to the site earlier to demolish the structure.

He added that the owner of the Church threatened to use his connection with the government to dismiss any of the authority employees who made attempt to embarrass workers on the church site.

