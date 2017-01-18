In Abia: Chief Judge frees 2 inmates, grants 5 accused persons bail

Two inmates have been set free and another five admitted to bail by the Chief Judge of Abia state.

The Chief Judge of Abia, Justice Theresa Uzokwe, on Wednesday ordered the release of two inmates and granted bail to five accused persons from the Umuahia Federal Prison.

Uzokwe gave the order during her official visit to the prison.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the freed inmates were males, while those granted bail were a nursing mother, a pregnant teenager and three males.

According to her, there was no pending charge against the two inmates before any court of law since they were remanded in custody in 2014.

Uzokwe explained that the inmates were being discharged on grounds that they had been remanded in custody long enough to have served the terms for the offences they had committed.

She also said that the inmates were discharged due to the absence of any information on their warrant to justify their continued stay in prison.

Uzokwe warned the accused persons against jumping bail, adding that they were expected to make themselves available in court regularly.

She directed the Director of Public Prosecution and the Police to expedite action to ensure that accused persons in prison custody were charged to court.

Uzokwe said that this would aid the quick dispensation of justice and de-congestion of the prisons as well as prevent unlawful detention of accused persons.

NAN reports that the five accused persons allegedly committed crimes such as theft, child trafficking, conspiracy and armed robbery.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

