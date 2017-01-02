NDLEA discovers cocaine inside soles of new foot wears – BusinessDay
BusinessDay
NDLEA discovers cocaine inside soles of new foot wears
BusinessDay
The officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja have discovered parcels of whitish substance that tested positive for cocaine inside foot wears. The suspected cocaine, according …
