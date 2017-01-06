In Ado Ekiti: Courts remands 21-Yr-Old man in prison for alleged armed robbery

An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court on Thursday remanded a 21-year-old man, Isa Abdulkareem, in prison for alleged armed robbery.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Bankole Olasunkanmi, told the court that the accused and others at large committed the offence on Dec. 19 and Dec. 23 at Odo-Ado Area in Ado-Ekiti.

Olusunkanmi said that two out of the three gang members fled while one of them was arrested.

The prosecutor said the accused with Omolola Taiwo and Adeya Olalekan now at large conspired and robbed a resident of Odo-Ado.

He said that the accused went to a house at Odo-Ado area and unplug a wire from the generator outside the house.

He said when the owner came out to check, the accused entered into the room with him.

Olusunkamni said the accused confessed to the crime and a mask, four cut to size guns and handset of different series were recovered in his possession.

He said the offence contravened Section 6 and 1 (2) (a) and (b) of the Robbery and Firearm (special provisions) Act, LFN 2004.

The prosecutor applied for adjournment to enable him send the case file to the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

The Chief Magistrate, Idowu Ayenimo, remanded the accused in prison till the outcome of the advice from DPP.

He adjourned the case till Feb. 24 for further hearing.

